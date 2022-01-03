covid-19

NJ first lady Tammy Murphy tests positive for COVID-19, is asymptomatic

The governor and the rest of the family will continue to test regularly in the coming days, officials said.
NJ first lady tests positive for COVID-19, is asymptomatic

TRENTON, New Jersey -- Officials say New Jersey's first lady, Tammy Murphy, has tested positive for COVID-19 but Gov. Phil Murphy and other family members have tested negative.

Officials said Sunday that Tammy Murphy tested positive on a rapid antigen test but is asymptomatic. The governor and the rest of the family will continue to test regularly in the coming days, officials said.

Officials said the governor and first lady tested themselves "due to a recent known non-family contact in their home." Required procedures for reporting, case investigation, and contact tracing have been followed, officials said.

Monday's regularly scheduled COVID-19 briefing will shift to a virtual format and stream online, officials said. Both the governor and first lady are vaccinated and have received boosters, officials said.
