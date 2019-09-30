New Jersey girl missing for 2 weeks as manhunt continues

BRIDGETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The search for Dulce Maria Alavez has now entered its second week.A source close to the family tells Action News there are efforts to start a new search for the five-year-old in the coming week, focusing on the park and area even further out.The little girl was reportedly last seen near the playground at the Bridgeton City Park.There has been and continue to be exhaustive searches and community gatherings in the hopes it leads to Dulce.On Sunday at the park, there was more evidence of a community still reeling by the unexplained absence.Yellow ribbons with well-wishes were written on them with messages written in Spanish directed to Dulce and the person or persons who may be responsible for her disappearance.One sign reads "We will find you, God is big and he will protect you.""Return her, she is an innocent girl," the other said.Family friend Jackie Rodriguez said Sunday, Dulce's mother, Noema Perez remains committed to finding her daughter."They don't want to give up. They want actually the community to come together again to have like a search party so we can all together go look for," she said."We don't want to find her out there. I mean if we do, we want to see her alive and safe, it's so she knows we're out there looking for her, we're not going to give up," Rodriguez added.Bethany Seventh Day Adventist member Caroline Smith said the church will hold a full week of prayer for Dulce's return."Wherever she is, she has our love," Smith said. "This is when you really have to have hope. Keep your hope in God and know that God is able to bring her back safe,"The Amber Alert remains in effect. A $35,000 reward for information leading to Dulce's whereabouts is also still being offered.