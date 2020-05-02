Governor Murphy urges New Jerseyans to adhere to parks, golf course guidelines amid COVID-19

CAMDEN COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has made it clear for New Jerseyans to adhere to the guidelines for parks and golf courses, or he'll close them back up.At Cooper River Park in Camden County there was no shortage of people taking advantage of warm weather Saturday.The park opened up at the discretion of the county following Governor Phil Murphy's green light to reopen state parks as well as golf courses.Despite those doing seemingly their best to keep social distance, undoubtedly some large group gatherings filled the park according to sources.While the orders allow for passive recreation like walking, running, biking, and jogging, playgrounds, pavilions, visitor centers, and restrooms and dog parks will remain closed.Picnics, organized activities, and team sports will remain prohibited while parking will be limited to 50%.As far as golf courses, there are limitations to tee times, the use of golf cars, frequent sanitization of carts and high-touch areas, and no touching of holes and flags are allowed.Governor Murphy made clear that a lot is riding on the behaviors crowds set forth this weekend."If we hear minimal reports of knucklehead behavior at our parks, and we see the metrics that we need to meet being met in the next couple of days and weeks, we will know that you all have taken to heart your responsibility," said Murphy. "Continue to take to heart I might add, and you've done an extraordinary job so far in helping us mitigate this pandemic."While face covering is not mandatory, New Jersey officials say it is being strongly recommended.