New Jersey places Delaware back on quarantine list; 31 states total

TRENTON, NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- New Jersey has added Delaware back to its list of states from which travelers are required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Ten states were added to the list on Tuesday, bringing the total to 31.

That includes: AK, AL, AR, AZ, CA, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IN, KS, LA, MD, MO, MS, MT, NC, ND, NE, NM, NV, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA, WI



The travel advisory applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

"It is critically important that all New Jerseyans remain committed to beating COVID-19 by remaining vigilant and continuing our collective efforts to reduce new cases and the rate of transmission throughout the state," said Governor Murphy. "In order to prevent additional outbreaks across New Jersey and continue with our responsible restart and recovery process, I strongly encourage all individuals arriving from these hotspot states to proactively get a COVID-19 test and self-quarantine."


Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday that masks or face coverings are required any time a person cannot maintain social distance - indoors and outdoors.



The governor's office says travelers and those residents who are returning from impacted states should self-quarantine at their home, hotel, or other temporary lodging.

Individuals should leave the place of self-quarantine only to seek medical care/treatment or to obtain food and other essential items.
