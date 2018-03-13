SCHOOL THREAT

New Jersey high school student arrested following threats

EMBED </>More Videos

Cherokee High School student makes threat: Monica Malpass reports on Action News at 5 p.m., March 13, 2018 (WPVI)

EVESHAM TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
A 14-year-old New Jersey high school student has been arrested in connection with a school shooting threat in Burlington County.

Evesham Township Police said students from Cherokee High School saw the suspect post online that he had a gun and wanted to shoot a police officer.

The post also allegedly advised his fellow classmates to wear a certain color shirt so they would not get shot at school.

Officials said the students alerted their parents who then contacted police.

The suspect was identified and taken into custody.

Police said he admitted to the threat but determined he did not have access to any weapons.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsschool threat
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCHOOL THREAT
Prosecutor: NJ student threatened graduation day shooting
Gun scare at Philly school; 3 students in custody
Day in court for Delco high school threat suspect
Patriots' Edelman reports school threat made on Instagram
Police: Exchange student built gun from parts bought online
More school threat
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News