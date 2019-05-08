New Jersey man indicted for alleged role in GoFundMe scam

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4695866" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Prosecutor: GoFundMe story about helpful homeless man a hoax. Chad Pradelli reports during Action News at 4pm on November 15, 2018.

MT. HOLLY, N.J. (WPVI) -- A man who authorities say was involved in a GoFundMe scam in New Jersey has been indicted.Mark D'Amico, 39, was charged last year along with his then-girlfriend, 29-year-old Katelyn McClure, and 36-year-old Johnny Bobbit.Prosecutors say Bobbitt, McClure and D'Amico made up a story in 2017 and even faked photos of themselves standing on the street at the scene of the purported exchange.The trio gained widespread recognition, and more than 14,000 donors contributed through GoFundMe, ostensibly to help Bobbitt, who was reportedly homeless. But it was all a scam, Burlington County prosecutors said, intended to enrich the three co-conspirators. GoFundMe has said it refunded the donations.The couple claimed the cash would be donated to Bobbitt, but New Jersey authorities said the three split the money and spent lavishly, including on a BMW, designer bags and trips to Las Vegas and elsewhere.More than $85,000 in cash was withdrawn at, or near, casinos in Atlantic City, Las Vegas and in Pennsylvania, prosecutors have said.Bobbitt pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to commit theft by deception. McClure pledged guilty in April to theft by deception in exchange for a four-year term in state prison.D'Amico was indicted on Tuesday on a slew of charges including financial facilitation of criminal activity and theft by deception.