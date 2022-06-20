virus

New Jersey reports its first probable case of monkeypox

The World Health Organization has said people with monkeypox could be infectious for up to four weeks.
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News On Demand

TRENTON, New Jersey -- New Jersey has its first probable case of the monkeypox virus, according to the state Department of Health.

The department announced Monday that a test confirmed the presence of orthopoxvirus in a person in northern New Jersey on Saturday. A further test to confirm the virus will be performed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

SEE ALSO: Philadelphia's suspected case of monkeypox now confirmed by the CDC, health department says


The affected person is isolating at home and contact tracing is being performed to determine others who may have been exposed, according to the health department.

Monkeypox has been identified in 20 states and the District of Columbia. It can spread through close, prolonged contact with an affected person or animal. It originates in primates and other wild animals and causes fever, body aches, chills and fatigue in most patients. People with severe cases can develop a rash and lesions on the face, hands and other parts of the body.

The World Health Organization has said people with monkeypox could be infectious for up to four weeks and advised them to isolate until they have completely recovered.

SEE ALSO: What is monkeypox? What to know about virus, symptoms, spread


The smallpox-related disease is commonly found in parts of central and west Africa. But this year, 1,880 infections have been reported in more than 30 countries where monkeypox isn't typically found.

The WHO is convening an emergency meeting this week to determine whether the outbreak should be considered a global health emergency.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstrentonhealthoutbreaknew jersey newsvirus
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
VIRUS
Officials: First West Nile virus case reported in Philadelphia
Health officials report 2nd probable case of monkeypox in Philly
CDC testing confirms monkeypox in Philly resident
Philly health officials announce 1st probable case of monkeypox in Pa.
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Wildfire in Wharton State Forest reaches 11,000 acres in size
Funeral plans announced for Philly firefighter killed in collapse
Workers at 3 major beer distributors in Philadelphia area on strike
Attorney from the Philippines killed in Philly while in Uber with mom
Biden says decision on gas tax holiday may come this week
Stranger who moved into Chicago home explains why she refuses to leave
Police didn't try to open Uvalde classroom doors during attack: Source
Show More
COVID vaccine rollout begins for young children, babies
Pa. man convicted in 2013 kidnap, slaying after bones found in yard
Watch June 19 Inside Story | Sen. Coons on gun reform, inflation
Visions celebrates 2022 Pride, hosted by Adam Joseph
VIDEO: 2 bears viciously attack each other inside resident's carport
More TOP STORIES News