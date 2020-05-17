New Jersey native, NFL center Cesar Ruiz burst into tears during 2020 NFL Draft

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Orleans Saints' rookie center Cesar Ruiz burst into tears when drafted in this year's 2020 NFL Draft.The Camden, NJ native had one of the most emotional reactions during the NFL Draft when he was selected 24th overall by New Orleans.As his dream came true, the Michigan center, immediately thought of his father who was tragically killed when he was just 8-years-old."Just a big explosion of all my emotions that were building up," said Ruiz. "Based on everything that I went through in my life, my mom, dad, family, having dreams come true the emotional right there."Unlike in years, past draft picks we're not able to share their emotional moment with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell with a hug on stage, so Ruiz did the next best thing, by giving a virtual hug through the TV."I wasn't really sure what the hug because it was a camera, but everyone got the point what we were trying to do," said Ruiz.During all the commotion and excitement Ruiz's phone was flooded with text messages Congratulating him, one of which was from a number he didn't recognize. It was from his new quarterback future Hall of Famer Drew Brees."Hey bro! Welcome to the squad man, Heard a lot about you. I love your journey man, I love your work ethic," said Brees to his new center. "I love smart gritty, tough guys man. That sounds like you are.""That was pretty cool," said Ruiz when asked how surreal is it getting messages from Drew Brees.The 13-time Pro Bowl quarterback also told Ruiz he couldn't wait to get to work with him."It's an amazing opportunity," said Ruiz. "To have I think the greatest quarterback ever play the game, to protect him as a rookie, my first quarterback in the league is special."Ruiz is wasting no time, from his mom's house in Mount Laurel, he's learning the Saints playbook, studying for his rookie year.