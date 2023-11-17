New Jersey to allow beer, wine deliveries by third parties

TRENTON, New Jersey -- New Jersey residents can get beer or wine delivered to their door, just in time for the Thanksgiving weekend.

State regulators approved permits for DoorDash and Instacart to deliver drinks earlier this week, the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control confirmed on Friday.

The permits allow for deliveries only at residences and rule out college campuses, hotels and BYOB restaurants.

"This is a huge step forward for consumers across New Jersey who will now be able enjoy the convenience of having alcohol delivered safely to their doors from their favorite local businesses through the DoorDash platform," said Erik Ragotte, DoorDash's general manager of alcohol and convenience in a statement.

The permits require drivers to confirm the purchaser's age and ID. No so-called contactless deliveries can be made.

Most states permit alcohol delivery, according to DoorDash.

New Jersey regulators paved the way for this week's permits in August 2022, announcing that third-party delivery would be permitted. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said at the time it would permit the state to adapt to new technology.

The permits carry a $2,000 annual cost, according to regulators.