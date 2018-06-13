New Jersey police release video from arrest of former Phillies star Lenny Dykstra

New Jersey police have released bodycam footage from the arrest of former Mets star Lenny Dykstra.

LINDEN, N.J. --
Police in New Jersey have released bodycam footage from the arrest of former Philadelphia Phillies star Lenny Dykstra.

Dykstra was arrested in Linden, New Jersey, last month after allegedly pointing a gun at an Uber driver and threatening to kill him.

Dykstra stands by his word that he never threatened the Uber driver and claims he was the victim. His attorneys said last week that they were filing a complaint against the driver.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what exactly happened inside the Uber.

Police say they did not find a gun in Dykstra's bag, but they did find cocaine and marijuana.
Dykstra was arrested on charges of making terroristic threats and drug possession. He is due in court on July 18.

The Uber driver was not charged with any crime.

