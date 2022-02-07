Gov. Murphy to announce timeline to end mask mandate in NJ schools: Reports

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- In a dramatic shift, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will reportedly announce Monday a timeline to end the state's school mask mandate, with a new policy to take effect in the second week of March.
Murphy first spoke to the New York Times about his planned announcement. His office also confirmed the news to CNN.
The governor and officials are scheduled to hold a 1 p.m. coronavirus briefing Monday.
The policy will allow students and school officials to be unmasked as of March, two years after the pandemic gripped the states and particularly the tri-state region.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The CNN-Wire contributed to this report.
