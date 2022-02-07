face mask

Gov. Murphy to announce timeline to end mask mandate in NJ schools: Reports

The governor and officials are scheduled to hold a 1 p.m. coronavirus briefing Monday.
EMBED <>More Videos

Murphy to announce timeline to end mask mandate in NJ schools: Reports

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- In a dramatic shift, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will reportedly announce Monday a timeline to end the state's school mask mandate, with a new policy to take effect in the second week of March.

Murphy first spoke to the New York Times about his planned announcement. His office also confirmed the news to CNN.

The governor and officials are scheduled to hold a 1 p.m. coronavirus briefing Monday.

You can watch Govenor Murphy's briefing at 1 p.m. on 6abc.com and our streaming apps.

The policy will allow students and school officials to be unmasked as of March, two years after the pandemic gripped the states and particularly the tri-state region.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

----

The CNN-Wire contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew jerseyface maskstudentscovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACE MASK
New mask policy takes effect in Philadelphia school district
Ruling expected Monday on Perkiomen Valley mask requirement
School District of Philadelphia changes mask policy
'Probably several months away' from Philly dropping COVID restrictions
TOP STORIES
Man killed in carjacking outside mother's NE Philly home: Police
Navy identifies SEAL trainee who died after 'Hell Week'
Eagles player escorts girl who just lost her father to school dance
3 home invasion suspects wanted for kidnapping man: Police
Frontier Airlines buying Spirit in $3B budget carrier deal
AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisory
New mask policy takes effect in Philadelphia school district
Show More
Ottawa declares state of emergency over truck convoy protests
3 residents, firefighter injured in NE Philadelphia fire
City changes Washington Ave. overhaul plan
Child, 3, shot during argument between tow truck drivers
Chainsaw-wielding suspects take down trees in Point Breeze
More TOP STORIES News