New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy Announces Plan to Reopen Insides of Malls

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey's Governor announced the indoor portions of shopping malls will be able to open on June 29 with strict guidelines."This means limiting customers to 50 percent capacity and requiring employees to wear face coverings among other requirements," said Gov. Phil Murphy.Inside stores will follow mall anchor stores in reopening, which were allowed to accept customers starting Wednesday.JC Penney at Cherry Hill mall opened its doors at noon with a long line of customers.The department store set up plexiglass at all of the registers, requiring customers to wear masks, and put markings on the ground to remind people to social distance."We would not have opened or reopened if we didn't think it was a safe environment for them to come," said JC Penney of Cherry Hill General Manager Kathy Riddle.Shoppers are just happy to be able to visit the mall again."I'm excited to get out of the house and be among everyone in the world," said Kim Speedwell of Mount Airy."Oh my God, very excited," said Donald Gibson, who brought his grandchildren over from Philadelphia to shop. He said he planned on spoiling them with a shopping spree."Clothes and candy and all types of stuff from the mall," he said.In Delaware, shopping centers like Concord Mall are open inside with requirements such as a 60 percent capacity limit and customers wearing masks.In Pennsylvania, King Of Prussia Mall opened its anchor stores earlier this week.Other rules for New Jersey's mall reopening plan includes keeping food courts, theaters, and arcades closed. Restaurants in the mall can do takeout or outdoor seating.