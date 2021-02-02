Crews work to clear New Jersey roads after nor'easter

BURLINGTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- On Tuesday, crews tried to clear as much as they could as snow continued to fall in parts of South Jersey.People were digging out in downtown Burlington, which got almost a foot of snow. The snowfall totals were unexpected for some."It's more than I thought. I was thinking maybe three (inches) - not quite!" said Jack Gillece as he brushed off his car.Municipal crews made pass after pass, trying to clear as many streets as possible.Farther south, parts of the Atlantic City Expressway were slushy and snow-covered on Tuesday morning.State officials gave an update, urging people to take another day to stay home."There are literally on the roads thousands of plows, spreaders and other pieces of equipment currently in use to clear our roads. The state, county, local and toll road authority and private contractor crews are continuing their work," said Gov. Phil Murphy.While commercial vehicle restrictions were lifted at 12 p.m. Tuesday, Department of Transportation officials still discouraged nonessential travel."We're clearing shoulders, we're pushing back ramp areas, we're trying to make sure that the road dries. So, that's the next part of our operation," said Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Transportation.In Hammonton, the snow fell steadily Tuesday morning."It wasn't much of a snow yesterday but today we woke up to a really nice snow," said Martina Rabiger, whose daughter had a snow day."The roads are a little sloppy. It's hard to tell because I have a truck but in a car, it wouldn't be very good to be driving right now," said Bob Christopher.Some took that advice to heart and stayed home to make a snowman fit for the Jersey shore - complete with a bikini."I'm a snow lover, but most people like the beach in the summer so I got both parts," said Bonnie Nargi, of Hammonton.For anyone who had an appointment at one of the vaccine megasites, those are being rescheduled by each site.The state's vaccine hotline is also up and running: 1-855-568-0545