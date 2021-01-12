state of the state

Governor Murphy delivering State of the State remotely due to COVID-19 pandemic

TRENTON, New Jersey -- New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy's third state of the state address will be delivered Tuesday, this time remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Murphy announced the speech would be remote last week before insurrectionists backing President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol, leading statehouses across the country to tighten security ahead of other possible threats.

On Monday, Murphy declined to detail any preparations being made at the New Jersey statehouse for any possible violent gatherings, saying only that "we're taking nothing for granted."

Murphy urged residents not to come to the statehouse ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20.

New Jersey State Police Superintendent Col. Pat Callahan implored people to protest in a "peaceful manner" if they do come.

The attack at the Capitol came as the pandemic continues to tear through the state and country, with the seven-day rolling average of new confirmed cases climbing, along with the death toll.

In a statement, Murphy suggested he would focus on the pandemic.

"Although wounded deeply, we enter 2021 tougher than ever, wiser than before, and ready to move forward together," Murphy said in a statement. "Despite the ongoing pandemic, our mission has not changed. This year's State of the State address will focus on the public health challenges ahead while charting a path forward to build a stronger, fairer, and more resilient economy that works for every New Jersey family."

New Jersey's economy was hit hard by the state and federal response to the pandemic, with the unemployment rate climbing to 10.2% in November, up more than two points from the month before. The Murphy administration and lawmakers also agreed on borrowing up to $4.5 billion to plug holes in the state budget Murphy says stemmed from the outbreak.

Murphy's stewardship of the state is about to go under a microscope as he runs for reelection in November.
