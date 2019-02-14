The New Jersey State Police says scammers are using actual state police phone numbers to get people to give up their social security numbers and other information.The caller poses as a state trooper claiming to follow up on one or more complaints about the victim.Officials say the scammer is using what is known as 'spoofing technology' to make it look like they're calling from inside the police department.The matter is under investigation but state police want to remind the public that they will never demand personal information over the phone.If you receive a call like this, hang up and report it to police, immediately.