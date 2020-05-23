New Jersey State Trooper shoots, kills suspect on Garden State Parkway: Attorney General's Office

BASS RIVER, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Attorney General's Office is investigating a fatal shooting Saturday in Bass River, NJ involving the New Jersey State Police.The incident happened approximately 6:30 a.m. on the Garden State Parkway Southbound mile marker 50.Officials say one male civilian was shot, sustaining fatal injuries.The investigation is being conducted by the Integrity Bureau within the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability and the New Jersey State Police Major Crime Bureau.The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.