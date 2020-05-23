New Jersey State Trooper shoots, kills suspect on Garden State Parkway: Attorney General's Office

BASS RIVER, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Attorney General's Office is investigating a fatal shooting Saturday in Bass River, NJ involving the New Jersey State Police.

The incident happened approximately 6:30 a.m. on the Garden State Parkway Southbound mile marker 50.

Officials say one male civilian was shot, sustaining fatal injuries.

The investigation is being conducted by the Integrity Bureau within the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability and the New Jersey State Police Major Crime Bureau.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bass river townshipcrimeinvestigation
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly archdiocese to resume Mass in June after Trump, Wolf remarks
Wolf anticipates moving Philly area to yellow phase by June 5
19-year-old shot twice, listed in critical condition: Police
Businesses along New Jersey beaches, prepare for Memorial Day Weekend
Montgomery County summer camp prepares to open
War veteran celebrates 102-year-old birthday with a parade
NBA in talks about resuming season at Disney World sports complex
Show More
Local businesses react after yellow phase target date announced
WWII ship saved from fire at San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf
Mom charged in death of boy with autism at center of Amber Alert
City of Wilmington handing out nearly 20K masks
Walmart begins COVID-19 testing in New Jersey
More TOP STORIES News