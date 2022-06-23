shopping

New Jersey to offer sales tax break on school supplies

The covered items include pens, pencils, notebooks, binders, art supplies, books and computers.
EMBED <>More Videos

New Jersey to offer sales tax break on school supplies

TRENTON, New Jersey -- Back-to-school shoppers will get a break on New Jersey's sales tax later this summer, Gov. Phil Murphy and fellow Democrats in the Legislature said Wednesday.

Murphy and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and Senate President Nicholas Scutari said they reached an agreement as part of ongoing budget negotiations to halt the state's 6.625% sales tax from Aug. 27 to Sept. 5 on school supplies.

The covered items include pens, pencils, notebooks, binders, art supplies, books and computers.

It's the second time in a week that the state's Democratic leaders announced a tax break - the fallout of a bruising statewide election last year that resulted in Democrats embracing affordability as an issue.

A week ago, Murphy and his legislative counterparts said they'd agreed on a $2 billion property tax break for 2 million households.

High inflation and pain at the gas pump as prices hover around $5 a gallon were on the leaders' minds when they announced the sales tax holiday.

"As inflation is a central worry around many of our residents' kitchen tables, now is the time to do it," Murphy said. "This program will cut the cost for the most essential items needed for educational success and help make New Jersey more affordable for our students and families."

New Jersey levies sales tax goods like cars, furniture, food prepared in restaurants and on services like auto repair and landscaping. Unprepared food and clothing are exempt from the sales tax.

Republicans are in the minority in the Legislature and don't have the votes to block the Democratic majority, but panned the decision. Tom Szymanski, the executive director of the state Republican Party, said Democratic tax holiday doesn't address underlying fiscal policy.

"All the Democrats are offering you is $0.07 cents back on a glue stick," he said in an email.

Lawmakers estimated families spend about $250 on school supplies a year and teachers put out $600 of their own funds to buy classroom materials.

States around the country regularly have sales tax holidays for school supplies in late summer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationtrentonback to schooltaxesnew jersey newsshopping
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SHOPPING
Juneteenth: No trash pickup in Philly | See what's open and closed
Misfit Toys will take you back in time
3 wanted for trying to steal women's purses outside KOP Mall: Police
Target is ramping up discounts. Here's why
TOP STORIES
Supreme Court strikes down New York conceal carry gun law
2 suspects in custody in killing of 15-year-old outside Philly home
20-inch water main break floods streets in Kensington
Gun bill on road to passage as Senate overcomes GOP delays
Past draft misfires put added pressure on Sixers' offseason
Swimmer badly wounded in shark attack on California's Central Coast
1 dead, dozen displaced after Germantown house fire
Show More
Teen killed after being hit by SUV driven by half-naked man: Police
US coach makes dramatic rescue of swimmer at world championships
FDA to order Juul e-cigarettes off U.S. market
How a Philly psychiatrist helped pave the way for LGBTQ+ civil rights
$3 million scratch-off lottery ticket sold at Philly store
More TOP STORIES News