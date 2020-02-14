BAYVILLE, New Jersey -- A teacher from Ocean County, New Jersey is accused of performing a lewd act in front of a student on school property.
Joshua Eckersley, 33, a math teacher at Central Regional Middle School in Bayville, was charged Thursday with endangering the welfare of a child.
Police said the alleged incident happened on January 12.
The school district now says Eckersley is no longer allowed on school ground.
Support services are being offered to students.
Ocean County teacher charged with endangering child, lewdness
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More