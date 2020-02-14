Ocean County teacher charged with endangering child, lewdness

BAYVILLE, New Jersey -- A teacher from Ocean County, New Jersey is accused of performing a lewd act in front of a student on school property.

Joshua Eckersley, 33, a math teacher at Central Regional Middle School in Bayville, was charged Thursday with endangering the welfare of a child.

Police said the alleged incident happened on January 12.

The school district now says Eckersley is no longer allowed on school ground.

Support services are being offered to students.
