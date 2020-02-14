BAYVILLE, New Jersey -- A teacher from Ocean County, New Jersey is accused of performing an indecent act in front of a student on school property.
Joshua Eckersley, 33, a math teacher at Central Regional Middle School in Bayville, was charged Thursday with endangering the welfare of a child.
Police said the alleged incident happened on January 12.
No additional information was immediately available.
Ocean County, New Jersey teacher charged with endangering child
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News