Toddler, two adults injured in crash on New Jersey Turnpike

WESTHAMPTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- At least three people, including a toddler, were hurt during an early morning crash on the New Jersey Turnpike.It happened just before 6 a.m. on the turnpike in Westhampton, Burlington County.First responders said the driver lost control of the car and the vehicle flipped over.Investigators said three people including a 3-year-old were thrown from the car.Three people were taken by ambulance to Cooper Hospital in Camden.The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.