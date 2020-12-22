New factory brings hundreds of full-time jobs coming to South Jersey

PAULSBORO, New Jersey -- Hundreds of new full-time jobs will be coming to South Jersey as part of the state's new offshore wind farm that's in the works.

Governor Phil Murphy and other local leaders were at the Paulsboro Marine Terminal to announce a new manufacturing facility on Tuesday.

Ultimately, 500 employees will build steel monopiles for the offshore wind industry.

The project is a $250 million investment and is expected to have a major impact.

Construction is set to begin in January with production beginning in 2023.

The state-of-the-art factory will be built on the land that was once home to a BP facility. The site went through years of remediation and will now be home to the factory focusing on clean renewable energy.
