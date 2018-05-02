New judge starts Penn State frat pledge's fall death hearing

Timothy Piazza

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WPVI) --
A court hearing for 12 Penn State fraternity members related to the death of a pledge is underway with a replacement judge because the original jurist fell ill with the flu.

The proceeding will determine if there's sufficient evidence to go forward with charges against members of the shuttered Beta Theta Pi fraternity.

Lawyers indicated the hearing that began Wednesday could run another day or more. Only three of the defendants are in court.

Nineteen-year-old pledge Tim Piazza was fatally injured at the frat house last year. The FBI recovered security camera footage from a basement bar area showing more details about what occurred the night the Lebanon, New Jersey resident fell several times and consumed a significant amount of alcohol.

He was found unconscious the next morning.

EMBED More News Videos

AG releases findings from Penn State frat death investigation. Watch this report from Action News at 4pm on May 1, 2018.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsfraternity
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Show More
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News