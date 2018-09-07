New restaurants, new bars glamping outdoors and America's biggest RV show

FYI Philly airs Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and encores Sundays at midnight.
New Restaurants to try
Two new restaurants in the city have us salivating: Pineville Tavern Fishtown, owned by fifth generation Italians known for their handmade raviolis, and Tradesman's in Midtown Village is bringing authentic BBQ and American craft to the steps of City Hall.
Pineville Tavern Fishtown
2448 E Huntingdon Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Tradesman's | Facebook
1322 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
New bars with great drinks
Melissa Magee tours some new spots to grab a drink around town.
Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen | Instagram: @glorybeerbarandkitchen
126 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
Kurant Hand Crafted Hard Ciders | Facebook
436 E Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Bonesaw Brewing Company | Facebook
570 Mullica Hill Rd. (Rt. 322), Glassboro, NJ 08028
Devon Yard
Devon Yard/Terrain | Facebook
138 West Lancaster Ave Devon, PA 19333
610-590-4671
Anthropologie/ BHLDN | Facebook
Amis | Facebook
Hershey RV Show:
America's Largest RV show is in our own backyard at Hershey Park. Melissa Magee previews the event and all the road trippin' fun you can find.
America's Largest RV Show | Facebook | Enter to win 4 tickets
Sept. 12-16
550 W Hershey Park Drive, Hershey, PA 17033
Fretz RV | Facebook
Souderton, PA
215-723-3121
KOA Campground
117 Timberlane Road, Clarksboro, N.J. 08020
Reservations: 800-423-6677
Made in Philly: The Cave of Kelpius
We visit the Cave of Kelpius, where America's first doomsday cult waited for the end of the world.
Friends of the Wissahickon | Visit the Cave
The latest at Longwood Gardens
Longwood Gardens | Facebook
1001 Longwood Rd, Kennett Square, PA 19348
Walnut Street Theater: Holiday Inn
Irvin Berlin's Holiday Inn | Sept. 4 - Oct. 21
Walnut Street Theater | Facebook
825 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Love Arts: Opera Philly
Festival O18 Sept. 20-30 | Opera Philadelphia | Facebook
1420 Locust Street, Philadelphia PA
215-732-8400
Shelter Me: Horse Yoga
Forgotten Angels Equine Rescue and Yoga Hive Philly are saddling up for horse yoga - a fundraiser to help benefit adoptable horses.
Forgotten Angels Equine Rescue | Facebook
288 Hartford Road, Medford, NJ 08055
Sat, September 8, 2018; 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Yoga Hive Philly | Facebook | Instagram: @yogahivephilly
1914 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148
