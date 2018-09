New restaurants, new bars glamping outdoors and America's biggest RV show

SWEEPSTAKES

This week on FYI Philly, we visit two new restaurants to fill your belly and a few new drinking options to quench your thirst. We take a look inside Urban Outfitters new community space Devon Yard. We add some adventure to the agenda with RV road trip ideas, glamping under the stars and exploring the Cave of Kelpius, home to the first doomsday cult.FYI Philly airs Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and encores Sundays at midnight.Enter to win a family 4-pack of tickets to the Hershey RV Show: Entry page Two new restaurants in the city have us salivating: Pineville Tavern Fishtown, owned by fifth generation Italians known for their handmade raviolis, and Tradesman's in Midtown Village is bringing authentic BBQ and American craft to the steps of City Hall.2448 E Huntingdon Street, Philadelphia, PA 191251322 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107Melissa Magee tours some new spots to grab a drink around town.126 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA436 E Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125570 Mullica Hill Rd. (Rt. 322), Glassboro, NJ 08028138 West Lancaster Ave Devon, PA 19333610-590-4671America's Largest RV show is in our own backyard at Hershey Park. Melissa Magee previews the event and all the road trippin' fun you can find.Sept. 12-16550 W Hershey Park Drive, Hershey, PA 17033Souderton, PA215-723-3121117 Timberlane Road, Clarksboro, N.J. 08020Reservations: 800-423-6677We visit the Cave of Kelpius, where America's first doomsday cult waited for the end of the world.1001 Longwood Rd, Kennett Square, PA 19348825 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 191071420 Locust Street, Philadelphia PA215-732-8400Forgotten Angels Equine Rescue and Yoga Hive Philly are saddling up for horse yoga - a fundraiser to help benefit adoptable horses.288 Hartford Road, Medford, NJ 08055Sat, September 8, 2018; 12:30-1:30 p.m.1914 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148----------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.Textto(Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.