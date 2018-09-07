New restaurants, new bars glamping outdoors and America's biggest RV show

EMBED </>More Videos

Two new restaurants to fill your belly and some new ideas for your outdoor plans.

This week on FYI Philly, we visit two new restaurants to fill your belly and a few new drinking options to quench your thirst. We take a look inside Urban Outfitters new community space Devon Yard. We add some adventure to the agenda with RV road trip ideas, glamping under the stars and exploring the Cave of Kelpius, home to the first doomsday cult.

FYI Philly airs Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and encores Sundays at midnight.

SWEEPSTAKES
Enter to win a family 4-pack of tickets to the Hershey RV Show: Entry page

New Restaurants to try
Two new restaurants in the city have us salivating: Pineville Tavern Fishtown, owned by fifth generation Italians known for their handmade raviolis, and Tradesman's in Midtown Village is bringing authentic BBQ and American craft to the steps of City Hall.

Pineville Tavern Fishtown
2448 E Huntingdon Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125

Tradesman's | Facebook
1322 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

New bars with great drinks
Melissa Magee tours some new spots to grab a drink around town.

Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen | Instagram: @glorybeerbarandkitchen
126 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA

Kurant Hand Crafted Hard Ciders | Facebook
436 E Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125

Bonesaw Brewing Company | Facebook
570 Mullica Hill Rd. (Rt. 322), Glassboro, NJ 08028

Devon Yard
Devon Yard/Terrain | Facebook
138 West Lancaster Ave Devon, PA 19333
610-590-4671

Anthropologie/ BHLDN | Facebook

Amis | Facebook

Hershey RV Show:
America's Largest RV show is in our own backyard at Hershey Park. Melissa Magee previews the event and all the road trippin' fun you can find.

America's Largest RV Show | Facebook | Enter to win 4 tickets
Sept. 12-16
550 W Hershey Park Drive, Hershey, PA 17033

Fretz RV | Facebook
Souderton, PA
215-723-3121

KOA Campground
117 Timberlane Road, Clarksboro, N.J. 08020
Reservations: 800-423-6677

Made in Philly: The Cave of Kelpius
We visit the Cave of Kelpius, where America's first doomsday cult waited for the end of the world.

Friends of the Wissahickon | Visit the Cave

The latest at Longwood Gardens
Longwood Gardens | Facebook
1001 Longwood Rd, Kennett Square, PA 19348
EMBED More News Videos

Take a look inside a luxury cabin that fits the bill for 'glamping'.

EMBED More News Videos

Karen has a fireside chat to get some inside info on what to do at KOA campsite.

Walnut Street Theater: Holiday Inn
Irvin Berlin's Holiday Inn | Sept. 4 - Oct. 21
Walnut Street Theater | Facebook
825 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Love Arts: Opera Philly
Festival O18 Sept. 20-30 | Opera Philadelphia | Facebook
1420 Locust Street, Philadelphia PA
215-732-8400

Shelter Me: Horse Yoga
Forgotten Angels Equine Rescue and Yoga Hive Philly are saddling up for horse yoga - a fundraiser to help benefit adoptable horses.
Forgotten Angels Equine Rescue | Facebook
288 Hartford Road, Medford, NJ 08055
Sat, September 8, 2018; 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Yoga Hive Philly | Facebook | Instagram: @yogahivephilly
1914 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Report a Typo
Top Stories
Lawsuit accuses late Cardinal Bevilacqua of sex assault
Homeless man's civil case on hold after GoFundMe pledge
Family of murdered girl push for change in Pa. law
2 ex-reform school counselors charged with assault
2 of 3 teens sentenced in homeless Mayfair man's death
Pedestrian struck by SUV in front of Target in Malvern
Local leaders speak about deteriorating schools in West Philadelphia
East Coast told to keep close eye on Tropical Storm Florence
Show More
AccuWeather: Cool, Cloudy Weekend with Rain
Miss America contestants tuning out recent controversy
Jimmy Kimmel: Philly's $40K insect heist is 'terrifying '
Philly Philly vs. Philly Special: Doug Pederson explains
Philly Special 2.0: Eagles trick Falcons with "Philly Philly" play
More News