New surveillance video of suspect sought for Philadelphia sexual assault

New surveillance video of suspect sought for Philly sexual assault. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on December 19, 2018.

By
UNIVERSITY CITY (WPVI) --
New surveillance video shows the suspect wanted for a sexual assault in University City near Penn's Campus.

Police say the man used the victim's credit card at a gas station on the 2200 block of Walnut Street.

It was 4 a.m. Saturday then the 38-year-old victim was attacked inside her own car.

She was sitting inside of her car looking for her purse after leaving a party when an unknown man entered her vehicle brandishing a firearm.
Suspect sought for sexual assault in University City. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 7 p.m. on December 15, 2018.


The suspect held her at gunpoint.

If you know anything about this crime, please call police immediately.
Police continue to investigate.

