UNIVERSITY CITY (WPVI) --New surveillance video shows the suspect wanted for a sexual assault in University City near Penn's Campus.
Police say the man used the victim's credit card at a gas station on the 2200 block of Walnut Street.
It was 4 a.m. Saturday then the 38-year-old victim was attacked inside her own car.
She was sitting inside of her car looking for her purse after leaving a party when an unknown man entered her vehicle brandishing a firearm.
The suspect held her at gunpoint.
If you know anything about this crime, please call police immediately.
Police continue to investigate.
