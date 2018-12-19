EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4906601" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Suspect sought for sexual assault in University City. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 7 p.m. on December 15, 2018.

New surveillance video shows the suspect wanted for a sexual assault in University City near Penn's Campus.Police say the man used the victim's credit card at a gas station on the 2200 block of Walnut Street.It was 4 a.m. Saturday then the 38-year-old victim was attacked inside her own car.She was sitting inside of her car looking for her purse after leaving a party when an unknown man entered her vehicle brandishing a firearm.The suspect held her at gunpoint.If you know anything about this crime, please call police immediately.Police continue to investigate.------