New video of alleged suspects in man shot in face over $20

EMBED </>More Videos

New video of alleged suspects in man shot in face over $20. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on January 23, 2019.

By
NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
There is new surveillance video showing the suspects who attacked robbed and then shot a man in North Philadelphia.

It happened last week at 22nd and Cambria Streets.

Five robbers held up 61-year-old Glenn Hudson outside a Chinese restaurant.
EMBED More News Videos

61-year-old man shot in the face over $20 in North Philadelphia robbery. Bob Brooks reports on Action News at 4 p.m. on January 17, 2019.


He gave them the $20 he had in his pocket, and the suspects still shot him in the face.

Fortunately, Hudson survived and is recovering.

If anyone has information on the crime, please call the police.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsrobberyshootingNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Man speaks out after being shot in the face over $20
Top Stories
Suspect in custody after standoff in Salem; no injuries reported
Meek Mill, Jay-Z announce start of criminal justice reform effort
Dogs, cats removed from boarded-up home in Burlington Co.
Nurse arrested in sexual assault of incapacitated woman
77 suspects arrested in Chester County drug bust
Boys' epic dance battle at Sixers game goes viral
Trump's new slogan: 'Build the Wall and Crime Will Fall'
Boy, 10, dies of suicide; mom says he was bullied
Show More
Trump plans to deliver State of Union next week
3 injured in West Oak Lane fire
South Philly emergency market sees long line of federal workers
Former PennDOT official pleads guilty to taking bribes
Sexual predator sentenced to 401 years-to-life for rape, kidnapping, and child molestation
More News