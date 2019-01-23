New video of alleged suspects in man shot in face over $20

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --There is new surveillance video showing the suspects who attacked robbed and then shot a man in North Philadelphia.
It happened last week at 22nd and Cambria Streets.
Five robbers held up 61-year-old Glenn Hudson outside a Chinese restaurant.
He gave them the $20 he had in his pocket, and the suspects still shot him in the face.
Fortunately, Hudson survived and is recovering.
If anyone has information on the crime, please call the police.
