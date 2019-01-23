New video of alleged suspects in man shot in face over $20

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5094155" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 61-year-old man shot in the face over $20 in North Philadelphia robbery. Bob Brooks reports on Action News at 4 p.m. on January 17, 2019.

There is new surveillance video showing the suspects who attacked robbed and then shot a man in North Philadelphia.It happened last week at 22nd and Cambria Streets.Five robbers held up 61-year-old Glenn Hudson outside a Chinese restaurant.He gave them the $20 he had in his pocket, and the suspects still shot him in the face.Fortunately, Hudson survived and is recovering.If anyone has information on the crime, please call the police.------