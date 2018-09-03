New video of ambush assault, robbery in Kensington

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4111497" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Man ambushed, beaten and robbed in Kensington. Watch this report from Action News at 4:30pm on August 31, 2018.

Police have released new surveillance video of an ambush assault in Philadelphia's Kensington section.The clip shows three men pummeling and kicking a 20-year-old male along the 1600 block of East Berks Street last week.A few seconds later, a woman joined in, grabbing the victim's wallet and phone while he was on the ground.The group splits up after the attack, escaping in pairs.If you have any information on the violent robbery, contact Philadelphia police.------