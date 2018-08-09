New video of missing Iowa jogger from day before she went missing

MATT ZARRELL
Video taken of missing Iowa jogger Mollie Tibbetts from the day before she went missing has been obtained by ABC News.

Tibbetts, 20, went for a jog the evening of July 18 in Brooklyn, Iowa, where she was staying with her boyfriend, Dalton Jack, for the summer.

She never returned and was reported missing the following day when she didn't show up for work.

Police said they've received hundreds of tips and are analyzing surveillance video from businesses in Brooklyn along the route Tibbetts usually jogs.

At a press conference Monday, police released no specific details about new developments in the case but said the search is active.

"Law enforcement and hundreds of others have devoted countless hours to the investigation," said Kevin Winker, the director of investigative operations for the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

Data from Tibbetts' Fitbit, which contained GPS-enabled tracking, is also being examined, police said.

"We do believe that there's going to be some useful information [from the Fitbit data] but [we are] not willing to share that," Kriegel told ABC News in an interview July 26.

Tibbetts' father said he believes there's someone else with information that could help locate his daughter.

"It doesn't matter what we're going through, we just need people to think -- because somebody knows something, and they don't even know it's important," Rob Tibbetts said.

The reward for information on Tibbetts' disappearance has now exceeded $300,000.

ABC News' Morgan Winsor, Meghan Keneally and Justin Doom contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
2 dead, 4 injured in North Philadelphia shooting
Police release photos of persons of interest in Camden detectives shooting
Man dies after being stabbed at SEPTA station in Center City
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Man killed after car falls on him while he makes repairs
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
3 row-homes damaged in Chester fire
NJ principal arrested on child pornography charges
Show More
Eagles gear up for first preseason game against the Steelers
1 person injured in Roosevelt Boulevard crash in Oxford Circle
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
More News