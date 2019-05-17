New video of Pennsauken teacher's crash into Pizza Shop

It happened back on May 3 at Flying Crust Pizza in Pennsauken, New Jersey.
The driver, 34-year-old Kimberly Killion, smashed through the storefront and mowed down the counter where two employees had been working the registers.
Shaken by the impact, owner Garis Eddington, who had been sitting near the window hopped up.
Killion immediately jumps out of the Nissan.
"Are you taking any medication?" A store employee asks while filming the aftermath by cell phone.
" No, I'm good. I'm good," Killion replies.
Turns out, her blood alcohol level was more than the legal limit. She seemed to show little to no remorse for what could have been a deadly accident.
Killion then hopped back into the car and tried to put it in reverse.
Employees and a passerby on the street stopped her before emergency responders arrived on the scene.
"When we came out Garis was sitting on the stool outside the store," said Diane Simpson of Pennsauken. "He was just in shock."
Eddington's attorney told Action News in a statement that the 37-year-old's injuries are worst than initially thought, and that he will have to get an MRI on both legs and his back in the coming days.
We went to Killion's listed address, but no one came to the door.
The 34-year-old is the daughter of Mayor Jack Killion and a 5th-grade math teacher at Pennsauken Intermediate school.
For residents doors down, seeing this new video is like reliving May 3 all over again.
"When I came out I saw the car in there, yep that's what I saw," said Iris Lozano.
"That corner is dangerous there, and it wasn't even at the corner. She didn't even hit the pole, that's the scary thing about it," she said.
Killion was charged with DUI, reckless driving and third-degree assault by auto.
The owner of Flying Crust told Action News he is planning on re-opening his store but isn't sure when.