EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3911917" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect in a home invasion and sexual assault as reported by Chritie Ileto during Action News at 11 on August 8, 2018.

Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of a person of interest in a sexual case in East Mount Airy.It happened around 4:45 p.m. on August 7 along East Johnson Street.Police say the suspect pretended to be a landscaper. The victim told him to leave a card. The man left, but police say moments later he came back.Philadelphia Police Captain Sekou Kinewbrew said, "By the time she sees him, he is in the house. He produces a firearm, orders her to the ground and performs a sexual assault on her. He also commits a robbery. He steals some personal effects, including a cell phone. We did recover the cell phone."Police are confident someone will recognize the man seen walking in the neighborhood.He was a wearing a t-shirt that said 'Winner' on the front and has tattoos on his arm that includes patterns and a star.Those living in this community say until police make an arrest, they will always be looking over their shoulders.Neighbor Anika Jason said, "I had to be home around the time that it happened. I was just leaving out. It is shocking for it to happen, especially to the older lady. It is really shocking and I see the lady all the time and I really feel bad for her."Police say he not only did the attack and held the victim at gunpoint, but had the gun cocked and ready to fire.Officers are hoping the images will prompt someone who knows something to say something."We don't want this to become more than one, so we want to get this out and get people aware of it. The quicker we can get this person off the street, the quicker we can make sure he doesn't re-offend," said Captain Kinebrew.Police say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.------