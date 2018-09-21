New video released of serial robbery suspect in Philadelphia

Investigators have released video of one of two suspects they say are responsible for at least a dozen hold-ups in and around Philadelphia and Cheltenham Township, Montgomery County.The video shows the robber enter the Metro PCS on the 1500 block of Wadsworth Street on Thursday, raising a silver handgun at the employee.Investigators now say they are responsible for at least a dozen hold-ups in and around northwest Philadelphia and Cheltenham Township, Montgomery County.Since August 17, they've also struck at several Rite Aid drug stores, Family Dollar stores and pizza shops.-----