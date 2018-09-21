New video released of serial robbery suspect in Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

New video released of serial robbery suspect in Philadelphia. Watch the report from Action News at 11 p.m. on September 21, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Investigators have released video of one of two suspects they say are responsible for at least a dozen hold-ups in and around Philadelphia and Cheltenham Township, Montgomery County.

The video shows the robber enter the Metro PCS on the 1500 block of Wadsworth Street on Thursday, raising a silver handgun at the employee.

Investigators now say they are responsible for at least a dozen hold-ups in and around northwest Philadelphia and Cheltenham Township, Montgomery County.

Since August 17, they've also struck at several Rite Aid drug stores, Family Dollar stores and pizza shops.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philadelphia newsrobberysurveillance cameraNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect wanted for sex offenses against minors spotted in New Hope
Bucks Co. teen found 2 days after crashing car into ditch
NJ sheriff recorded making racial remarks resigns
Shawn Christy, accused of threatening President Trump, caught in Ohio
Police: Recycling center workers sold discarded drugs
Arrest made in New Castle Co. double murder
Police: Girl stabs boy with scissors at school in North Philly
Plume of smoke billows from SW Philly junkyard fire
Show More
Protests at ceremony naming street after Wilson Goode
Wilmington firefighters get lifesaving donation
Police identify kayaker who drowned in Delaware
Traffic law crackdown coming to Center City
Philadelphia Zoo's douc langur monkey, oldest and last in U.S., euthanized
More News