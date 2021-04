PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- New surveillance video shows the man wanted for a violent robbery inside a hotel in Center City Philadelphia Police say the video shows the suspect waiting for the elevator at the Double Tree Hotel back on April 4.Police said the armed man forced a 35-year-old woman into a hotel room and pistol-whipped her.The suspect fled with more than $6,000, police said.The victim was taken to the hospital where she was treated and released.No arrests have been made, but if you recognize the man in the video, you are asked to contact Central Detectives Division