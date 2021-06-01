caught on video

New video shows up-close view one year after I-676 protest in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Newly released video offers an up-close look at what happened on the Vine Street Expressway during protests last summer in Philadelphia.

Attorney Riley Ross says he and his colleagues decided to release this footage so the public can see what it looked like from the ground as protesters marched on the Vine Street Expressway bringing rush hour traffic to a halt. The footage also shows the use of tear gas to get everyone off the highway.

Ross claims it's more evidence that the tactics used by state and local authorities on that day were heavy-handed.

"The irony is not lost on us that those who were protesting police brutality were met with police brutality here in Philadelphia," he says.

The police response to protests on May 31 and June 1 of last year resulted in hundreds of legal claims being filed. At least one has been settled, but the vast majority remain pending.

Meanwhile, last month, charges were dismissed against a former Philadelphia SWAT officer who was recorded pepper-spraying protesters last June 1.

The judge ruling that Nicoletti had been authorized by his commanders to clear the highway, and given pepper spray to do just that.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has previously stated that his office intends to refile charges in the case.

Attorney Paul Hetznecker says the tear gas authorization is at the root of the legal action being taken.

"This military-style of policing, this warrior-style of policing is antithetical to public safety. It's antithetical to the First Amendment as was reflected last year on I-676 and it's a threat to our democracy," he says.

Mayor Kenney and Commissioner Outlaw have since apologized for the use of teargas and pepper spray last year.

No further comments were offered Tuesday though, citing pending litigation.

