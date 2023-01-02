Here's a look at some of the New Year's babies in our area!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Several couples in our area started off the New Year with new additions to their families!

Main Line Health celebrated its first baby born in 2023 overnight.

Harmony Simone Blue-Robinson was born at 1:06 a.m. at Paoli Hospital.

Congrats to Nayana Johnson and dad Eddie Blue-Robinson from Malvern!

Meanwhile, Olive Mattioli was the first baby of 2023 in Gloucester County, New Jersey!

Her parents, Francesca and Andrew, welcomed her to the world at 9:59 a.m. at Jefferson Washington Township Hospital.

Little Olive was due to be born on January 11 via c-section, but mom went into labor several days early.