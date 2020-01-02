Family & Parenting

Families across the Philly area welcome new year's babies

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- While millions of people celebrated the new year, several families in our area had something extra to celebrate: a new baby!

Lucian arrived just one minute into the new decade at Virtua Memorial Hospital in Burlington County, New Jersey.

Meanwhile, Virtua Voorhees welcomed Mirabel Rose at 12:31 a.m.

At AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Pomona, New Jersey, little Marley arrived at 12:58 a.m. The baby girl weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Her parents are both teachers.

Some other New Year's babies in our area arrived fashionably late, a few hours after midnight.

At Abington Hospital-Jefferson Health, little Ayden was born at 2 a.m. weighing 5 pounds, 2 ounces.

His father Andy Le, said "I am so excited that he's here, I'm still in shock."

"He's like the biggest gift ever," his mother Aileen Pena said

At 2:34, Matilda arrived at Paoli Hospital.

For Kenya Rudd, at Lankenau Hospital in Lower Merion Township, Pennsylvania, she gave birth to baby girl Kha'bella at 2:35 am. She weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces.

Kha'bella was supposed to arrive on Christmas Eve!

Hailey Rose arrived at 12:36 a.m. She came into the world at Inspira Medical Center Vineland.

"I think it's special for her, might be a good meaning to it, something good," Rudd said.

Baby Jay is number four for his parents. He was also born at Abington at 3:50 a.m. His mother, Lauren Wise, is thrilled to have a new year's baby.

"Oh I think it's fantastic, one really special thing each year that we're extra thankful for," she said.

His three big sisters also excited to welcome their baby brother.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentinglower merion townshipvoorheeshealthchecknew year's day
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
LIVE | Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
More TOP STORIES News