Families across the Philly area welcome new year's babies

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- While millions of people celebrated the new year, several families in our area had something extra to celebrate: a new baby!Lucian arrived just one minute into the new decade at Virtua Memorial Hospital in Burlington County, New Jersey.Meanwhile, Virtua Voorhees welcomed Mirabel Rose at 12:31 a.m.At AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Pomona, New Jersey, little Marley arrived at 12:58 a.m. The baby girl weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Her parents are both teachers.Some other New Year's babies in our area arrived fashionably late, a few hours after midnight.At Abington Hospital-Jefferson Health, little Ayden was born at 2 a.m. weighing 5 pounds, 2 ounces.His father Andy Le, said "I am so excited that he's here, I'm still in shock.""He's like the biggest gift ever," his mother Aileen Pena saidAt 2:34, Matilda arrived at Paoli Hospital.For Kenya Rudd, at Lankenau Hospital in Lower Merion Township, Pennsylvania, she gave birth to baby girl Kha'bella at 2:35 am. She weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces.Kha'bella was supposed to arrive on Christmas Eve!Hailey Rose arrived at 12:36 a.m. She came into the world at Inspira Medical Center Vineland."I think it's special for her, might be a good meaning to it, something good," Rudd said.Baby Jay is number four for his parents. He was also born at Abington at 3:50 a.m. His mother, Lauren Wise, is thrilled to have a new year's baby."Oh I think it's fantastic, one really special thing each year that we're extra thankful for," she said.His three big sisters also excited to welcome their baby brother.