PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- While millions of people celebrated the new year, several families in our area had something extra to celebrate: a new baby!
Lucian arrived just one minute into the new decade at Virtua Memorial Hospital in Burlington County, New Jersey.
Meanwhile, Virtua Voorhees welcomed Mirabel Rose at 12:31 a.m.
At AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Pomona, New Jersey, little Marley arrived at 12:58 a.m. The baby girl weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Her parents are both teachers.
Some other New Year's babies in our area arrived fashionably late, a few hours after midnight.
At Abington Hospital-Jefferson Health, little Ayden was born at 2 a.m. weighing 5 pounds, 2 ounces.
His father Andy Le, said "I am so excited that he's here, I'm still in shock."
"He's like the biggest gift ever," his mother Aileen Pena said
At 2:34, Matilda arrived at Paoli Hospital.
For Kenya Rudd, at Lankenau Hospital in Lower Merion Township, Pennsylvania, she gave birth to baby girl Kha'bella at 2:35 am. She weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces.
Kha'bella was supposed to arrive on Christmas Eve!
Hailey Rose arrived at 12:36 a.m. She came into the world at Inspira Medical Center Vineland.
"I think it's special for her, might be a good meaning to it, something good," Rudd said.
Baby Jay is number four for his parents. He was also born at Abington at 3:50 a.m. His mother, Lauren Wise, is thrilled to have a new year's baby.
"Oh I think it's fantastic, one really special thing each year that we're extra thankful for," she said.
His three big sisters also excited to welcome their baby brother.
Families across the Philly area welcome new year's babies
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More