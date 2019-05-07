New York building partially collapses after being struck by vehicle

Part of a building in New York came tumbling down when a driver slammed into it.The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday in Brooklyn.The store downstairs was closed and a neighbor says no one was home in the apartment upstairs.At last check, the car is still under all the debris.A full vacate order has been issued for whats left of the collapsed building and the building next door until city officials determine the area is safe again.The driver is in police custody and facing charges of underage drinking and fleeing the scene.