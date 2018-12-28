U.S. & WORLD

New York residents celebrate Good Riddance Day in Times Square

EMBED </>More Videos

New York residents celebrate Good Riddance Day in Times Square. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 4 a.m. on December 28, 2018.

Friday is Good Riddance Day.

It's a chance to say goodbye to the bad stuff from 2018, to make room for new, good things in the new year.

At Times Square in New York, visitors are invited to shred, discard and destroy unwanted memories from this year.

People usually bring things like remnants of their exes, paid medical bills and old study guides.

They can also write down the bad stuff from 2018 on official Good Riddance Day forms to be shredded.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & world
U.S. & WORLD
Deaths of on-duty police officers on the rise in the U.S.
Chicago college student comes forward, says she wasn't missing
Police officer barely avoids being struck by train in Illinois
NYPD transit cop talks about keeping cool while being attacked
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Three-alarm building fire causes traffic problems in NE Philadelphia
Suspect sought for Christmas Day sex assault
AccuWeather: Rainy Today, Flooding Possible
Parking restrictions, road closures for 2019 Mummers Parade
Suspect accused of killing Newman Police Corporal captured, Modesto Bee reports
Police officer barely avoids being struck by train in Illinois
Liberty Bell, Independence Hall open this weekend despite shutdown
Funeral plans set for NJ firefighter killed in crash
Show More
Philadelphia police officer seriously injured in crash
Shipwreck revealed on shore beach could be 1880s schooner
Study: Young women working more, still doing most of the housework
NYPD transit cop talks about keeping cool while being attacked
Carjacking suspect caught after chase in NE Philadelphia
More News