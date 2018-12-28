New York residents celebrate Good Riddance Day in Times Square

Friday is Good Riddance Day.It's a chance to say goodbye to the bad stuff from 2018, to make room for new, good things in the new year.At Times Square in New York, visitors are invited to shred, discard and destroy unwanted memories from this year.People usually bring things like remnants of their exes, paid medical bills and old study guides.They can also write down the bad stuff from 2018 on official Good Riddance Day forms to be shredded.-----