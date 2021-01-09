Newark, Delaware couple reflect on 'Jeopardy!' appearances, Alex Trebek legacy

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- On Friday, 'Jeopardy!' aired the final recorded show of host Alex Trebek, before he died.Trebek passed away two months ago after a battle with pancreatic cancer.He left a lasting impression on viewers and the many contestants who appeared before him.Action News spoke with a Newark, Delaware couple who got to know Trebek during their time on the game show.Justin and Kristen Sausville have 11 wins between them.Justin won six times in 2011 and Kristen, won five times in 2015."Just delivering that level of consistent excellence, I think that's a great way to go out," said Justin Sausville.Kristen Sausville said, "I kind of liked that it wasn't completely weighed down with the gravity and being so somber. I liked that it was a regular normal episode, although hearing, 'See you next week' kind of got to me."They've had much more access to Trebek than most viewers."It was very clear when you would talk to him after the show, he was just incredibly good at putting people at ease," said Justin.Neither of them had much television experience before 'Jeopardy!', and their nerves were high.But with Trebek, as the host, things were made easy, the couple says.Just seeing his warm eyes and interest all of the contestants, it was incredible," said Kristen.Justin said, "Incredibly good at bringing people out of their shells."At one point during the final Trebek episode, Kristen says she teared up.She added that she feels like she lost a part of her family."For millions of people, he was a member of the family," said Kristen. "Somebody who's on in the background as dinner was being eaten or sitting down watching it, playing with the questions. It was the end of an era."Justin said, "Alex just modeled poise, precision, and joy in his work and obviously sad to see that come to an end."