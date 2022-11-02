Suspect wanted in Newark, New Jersey police shooting taken into custody

Kendal Howard has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and unlawful possession of a weapon.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A suspect in a shooting that wounded two Newark, New Jersey police officers and set off a manhunt was taken into custody Wednesday.

Video from our sister station WABC shows police officers carrying 30-year-old Kendal Howard out of a building on Van Velsor Place.

It all began around 1 p.m. Tuesday when officers went to the building after a citizen who had seen a flier about a shooting that happened on October 28 called in a tip about the suspect's possible identity.

Police were exiting the building when they encountered Howard in the parking lot and, during an altercation, he pulled a gun and began shooting.

One officer was shot in the leg. The other officer's neck was grazed by a bullet that lodged in his shoulder.

The two officers returned fire and Howard fled into the apartment building.

SWAT officers were called in and frightened residents were forced to remain inside for hours as authorities blocked off nearby streets to search for him.

It appears Howard had been hiding in the building overnight until around 11 a.m. Wednesday when he was finally captured.

Authorities charged Howard with attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

One officer remained in the hospital Wednesday, the other was released Tuesday night.