Newark water deemed safe with EPA filters

NEWARK, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The water in Newark, New Jersey is now safe to drink with EPA approved filters.The city has issued filters to people living in Newark.New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka say a team has run tests on more than 1700 water samples using the filters.Preliminary test results show that approximately 97 percent of filters currently in place are effective the moment the tap is open.Approximately 99 percent of filters are effective after water is flushed through the filters for at least five minutes.The governor says they're waiting for president trump to approve a bill that would reallocate $100,000,000 from the clean water state revolving fund.That money would be used to deal with the lead service line replacement in the state.