Good Samaritans rescue newborn baby left in California dumpster

STOCKTON, Calif. -- Authorities say Good Samaritans have rescued a newborn baby who was left inside a Stockton dumpster in scorching heat.

Authorities say the baby, wrapped in a plastic bag, was found shortly before noon Tuesday after an apartment resident heard cries and notified the apartment manager, who pulled the child from the dumpster.

The boy was taken to a hospital. Police say he's doing well.

It's unclear how long the child was in the dumpster but temperatures in the area south of Sacramento topped 100 degrees Tuesday.

Police found the baby's 15-year-old mother nearby and she was taken to a hospital. Police say she could face charges of child abuse and endangerment.

Police also note that California law permits newborns to be anonymously left at hospitals or fire stations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
child abusechild abandonedbabydumpingcaliforniachild endangerment
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Woman fatally stabbed after argument over parking space
Neighbors rally behind beloved pot belly pig
Chaos breaks out during funeral for well-known ATV rider
Suspect shot after police chase ends in crash in Delco
2 in custody, 1 sought after pursuit ends with crash in Delaware
Venomous copperhead snake bites man in New Jersey
Woman facing charges in NJ laundry room theft
Show More
New video shows triple shooting in West Philadelphia
Police: Teen shot while riding on ATV in West Philadelphia
Jon Stewart lashes out at Congress over 9/11 victims fund
5 charged after allegedly racking up $66K in unpaid tolls
Man gunned down in broad daylight in Frankford
More TOP STORIES News