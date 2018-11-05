HELICOPTER CRASH

Texas newlyweds and pilot killed in helicopter crash hour after wedding

Newlyweds and pilot killed in helicopter crash hour after wedding.

By
UVALDE, Texas (WPVI) --
A couple who were just married for an hour and a half were killed this when their helicopter went down in Uvalde, Texas.

The groom's grandfather William Byler confirmed to KTRK-TV that the aircraft went down Saturday at their family ranch. His grandson Will Byler, Will's new wife Bailee Ackerman and the aircraft's pilot, Gerald Green Lawrence all died in the crash.
2 newlyweds and pilot killed in helicopter crash near Uvalde, Texas.

KTRK-TV spoke to Lawrence's stepdaughter, Amilyn Willard, who said he was a captain in the army and fought in Vietnam.


The National Transportation Safety Board in investigating the accident involving a Bell 206B helicopter. The accident happened about 15 miles northwest of Uvalde, according to NTSB's information.

The couple's wedding portal on planning website The Knot further confirmed their nuptials taking place on Nov. 3 in Uvalde on Byler's family ranch. Engagement photos also show Byler in his cowboy hat embracing Ackerman.

The Sam Houston State University students were surrounded by family and friends as they flew off in the family helicopter.

A wedding guest shared video of the couple's lavish departure on board the doomed aircraft:

A wedding guest captured a lavish departure by newlyweds before they board a doomed helicopter following their Uvalde, Texas nuptials.


After learning about the newlyweds' fatal crash, the Sam Houston State University Rodeo Team took to Facebook to share their condolences.



