Next Olympic Sport, Climbing, comes to PA!

Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police ID pregnant woman, 9-year-old son killed in flash flooding
9 injured in crash outside Jefferson hospital in Center City
NWS confirms EF1 tornado touched down in Mount Laurel
Pottstown cleaning up after Thursday night's storm
Car thief dies after being beaten by crowd: Police
Video: Officer plows down woman in municipal parking lot
House passes bill to extend 9/11 fund through 2090
Show More
Uranium, rattlesnake found during traffic stop
Crews move tractor trailer hanging over edge of I-295 overpass
Freebie Friday: Museum admission, yoga, family fun, and more
VIDEO: Hero cop rescues five teens from storm drain
Pa. Turnpike EB reopens close to 9 hours later
More TOP STORIES News