NFL Draft round 1: Eagles select Jordan Davis at No. 13; trade 18th pick for Titans WR A.J. Brown

AND... the @Eagles reportedly already agreed to a 4-year, $100 million deal with Brown so he's under contract too! https://t.co/bcwLZ7qaX5 — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) April 29, 2022

With the 13th pick in the 2022 #NFLDraft, the Philadelphia Eagles select DT Jordan Davis.@LifeBrand_AI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/TuReuyMzOu — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 29, 2022

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles have traded picks 18 and 101 to the Titans for wide receiver A.J. Brown.The Philadelphia Eagles swapped picks with the Houston Texans to move up and select Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis at No. 13 in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night.The 6-foot-6, 340-pound Davis has unique athleticism and speed for a massive athlete who can anchor the middle of the defensive line. Davis ran a 4.78 in the 40 at the combine. He'll join six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave on the interior line.The Eagles moved up two spots, sending a fourth-round pick (No. 124) and two fifth-rounders (Nos. 164 and 166) to the Texans. They already shook up the first round earlier in the month, sending picks Nos. 16 and 19 and a sixth-rounder (No. 194) to the Saints for the 18th overall pick, a third-rounder (No. 101), a seventh-rounder (No. 237), a 2023 first-rounder and a 2024 second-rounder.Philadelphia also owns the 18th overall pick.