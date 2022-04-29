Philadelphia Eagles

NFL Draft round 1: Eagles select Jordan Davis at No. 13; trade 18th pick for Titans WR A.J. Brown

EMBED <>More Videos

WATCH LIVE: The Jakib Draft Special

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles have traded picks 18 and 101 to the Titans for wide receiver A.J. Brown.





*** THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE ... PREVIOUS STORY BELOW ***

The Philadelphia Eagles swapped picks with the Houston Texans to move up and select Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis at No. 13 in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night.

The 6-foot-6, 340-pound Davis has unique athleticism and speed for a massive athlete who can anchor the middle of the defensive line. Davis ran a 4.78 in the 40 at the combine. He'll join six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave on the interior line.

The Eagles moved up two spots, sending a fourth-round pick (No. 124) and two fifth-rounders (Nos. 164 and 166) to the Texans. They already shook up the first round earlier in the month, sending picks Nos. 16 and 19 and a sixth-rounder (No. 194) to the Saints for the 18th overall pick, a third-rounder (No. 101), a seventh-rounder (No. 237), a 2023 first-rounder and a 2024 second-rounder.

Philadelphia also owns the 18th overall pick.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphianfl draftphiladelphia eagles
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Philadelphia Eagles acquire star WR A.J. Brown in blockbuster trade...
Live updates on first round of NFL Draft
The Live Jakib Draft Special
NFL Draft: With 10 picks and 2 firsts, Eagles have plenty of options
TOP STORIES
The Live Jakib Draft Special
76ers beat Raptors 132-97, advance to 2nd round of NBA Playoffs
Live updates on first round of NFL Draft
Del. soldier killed in training exercise dreamed of serving country
Officials: Woman pulled from river after car plunges off NJ pier
'A nightmare': Brother of MOVE bombing victims speaks out
Bouncer wanted on murder charge after fatal punch surrenders
Show More
Moderna seeks to be 1st with COVID shots for littlest kids
Lily Peters killing: Autopsy findings released in Wisconsin homicide
KOP man pleads guilty in Jan. 6 riots, hit officer with flagpole: Feds
Bench warrant issued for former AG Kane for probation violation
Salem Co. Vocational Tech to receive $200k for offshore wind program
More TOP STORIES News