Full coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles 2020 NFL Draft

EAGLES 2020 DRAFT BOARD

Round 1 - 21 overall

Round 2 - 53 overall

Round 3 - 103 overall

Round 4 - 127 overall

Round 4 - 145 overall



Round 4 - 146 overall

Round 5 - 168 overall

Round 6 - 190 overall

The Philadelphia Eagles are operating like most companies during the coronavirus pandemic: remotely. But they are ready for the draft.

It's NFL Draft night and the Philadelphia Eagles are ready.The Eagles are operating like most companies during the coronavirus pandemic: remotely.Eagles executives and coach Doug Pederson have turned their homes into a makeshift Novacare Complex to conduct business."We are going to try to make this normal as possible as good as we can," says Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman.To ensure everything runs smoothly, the Eagles have been running mock drafts leading up to tonight."We're not making any excuses for this. There's people who are dealing with a lot worse than what we're dealing with," said Roseman.The Eagles are relying heavily on their scouts as they've been unable to conduct pro days and interviews in person.Despite all the obstacles and challenges, they say they're confident they can approve the team starting with the 21st overall pick.A receiver is an obvious need for the Eagles to continue to provide Carson Wentz with weapons on offense."Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Is that how the saying goes? We've been in this situation a couple times with strong classes and I think it's come back to bite me to talk about it. I would just say what we are doing is we are trying to stack the board based on the quality of the player. Obviously, there's some positions that have more depth than others. I know a lot of other people have had the opportunity to talk about that specific position in that class, but we don't want to get ahead of ourselves and say just because there's a perceived position of strength that's where we're going to choose from," Roseman says.