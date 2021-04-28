Here is when the Eagles will pick in each round of NFL Draft (as of now)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 2021 NFL Draft is now underway, but what everyone wants to know is when are the Philadelphia Eagles on the clock?
Here is how it stands now (and this could change based on trades):
Round 1
No. 10 overall (Traded up from 12 from Cowboys)
Round 2
No. 5/ 37 overall
Round 3
No. 6 / 70 overall
No. 21 / 84 overall (From Indianapolis)
Round 4
No. 18 / 123 overall (From Miami)
Round 5
No. 6 / 150 overall
Round 6
No. 5 / 189 overall
No. 40/ 224 overall (Compensatory selection)
No. 41/ 225 overall (Compensatory selection)
Round 7
No. 6 / 234 overall
No. 12/ 240 overall (From San Francisco)
Stay with 6abc for all your NFL Draft coverage. Round 2 and 3 kick off at 7 p.m. Friday // Round 4 to 7 begin at 12 p.m. Saturday
