Here is when the Eagles will pick in each round of NFL Draft (as of now)

By
Jaws weighs in on Eagles potential picks ahead of NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 2021 NFL Draft is now underway, but what everyone wants to know is when are the Philadelphia Eagles on the clock?

Here is how it stands now (and this could change based on trades):

Round 1
No. 10 overall (Traded up from 12 from Cowboys)

Round 2
No. 5/ 37 overall

Round 3
No. 6 / 70 overall

No. 21 / 84 overall (From Indianapolis)

Round 4
No. 18 / 123 overall (From Miami)

Round 5
No. 6 / 150 overall

Round 6

No. 5 / 189 overall
No. 40/ 224 overall (Compensatory selection)
No. 41/ 225 overall (Compensatory selection)

Round 7
No. 6 / 234 overall
No. 12/ 240 overall (From San Francisco)

Stay with 6abc for all your NFL Draft coverage. Round 2 and 3 kick off at 7 p.m. Friday // Round 4 to 7 begin at 12 p.m. Saturday
