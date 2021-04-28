Here is when the Eagles will pick in each round of NFL Draft (as of now)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 2021 NFL Draft is now underway, but what everyone wants to know is when are the Philadelphia Eagles on the clock?Here is how it stands now (and this could change based on trades):Round 1No. 10 overall (Traded up from 12 from Cowboys)Round 2No. 5/ 37 overallRound 3No. 6 / 70 overallNo. 21 / 84 overall (From Indianapolis)Round 4No. 18 / 123 overall (From Miami)Round 5No. 6 / 150 overallRound 6No. 5 / 189 overallNo. 40/ 224 overall (Compensatory selection)No. 41/ 225 overall (Compensatory selection)Round 7No. 6 / 234 overallNo. 12/ 240 overall (From San Francisco)