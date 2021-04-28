Sports

Eagles fan who beat cancer to announce NFL Draft pick this weekend

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles fans are used to hearing NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announce their first-round draft pick, but come Saturday, Birds fans Diamonique and Marcus Valentine will get the opportunity of a lifetime, helping to announce the selection virtually.

"We are super excited, once in a lifetime experience," Diamonique Valentine tells 6abc sportscaster Jeff Skversky.

"It's exciting to watch the NFL Draft, let alone be a part of it," added Marcus Valentine.

The Valentines got this opportunity through the American Cancer Society, a partner of the NFL.

The South Jersey natives will also share their personal story on the broadcast.

Diamonique Valentine, who beat triple-negative breast cancer, will get the opportunity of a lifetime during the NFL Draft.



In 2019 Diamonique was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer at just 27 years old.

"It was very difficult. I can't believe, looking back at that, it actually happened to me. It was the worst experience of my young life," Diamonique recalls.

She went through 16 rounds of chemotherapy and had a double mastectomy. Thankfully, Diamonique is now in remission. Helping her get through it: faith, her family and of course Eagles football.

"The only thing I couldn't do is physically fight for her, so I took responsibility to be there for her," said Marcus.

After a difficult few years, this is now a ray of sunshine for these Eagles fans. They're also hoping they bring a ray of sunshine to the Eagles draft, but the Valentines joke they are not responsible for who the Eagles pick.

"Were responsible for bringing that love, but they are responsible for making a great pick," Diamonique jokes.

