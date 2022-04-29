NFL Draft round 1: Eagles draft Jordan Davis; trade 18th pick for Titans WR A.J. Brown

The Eagles gave the Titans the 18th overall selection and a third-rounder (No. 101) for Brown, a 2020 Pro Bowl pick who has 185 receptions for 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns in three seasons.
Welcome to Philadelphia, @1kalwaysopen_!#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/gbKRDlRRd8— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 29, 2022
Brown gives quarterback Jalen Hurts another playmaker at receiver, joining 2021 first-round pick DeVonta Smith. The Eagles also have Quez Watkins and Jalen Reagor, a 2020 first-round pick who hasn't lived up to his potential.
NFL Network reported the Eagles immediately agreed to give Brown a $100 million, four-year contract with $57 million guaranteed. Brown had been very active on social media wanting a new contract, and he was recently caught on video talking with Deebo Samuel, making it clear the Titans weren't going above $20 million a year. Brown was the 51st pick overall out of Mississippi in 2019, and he had been the best receiver drafted by the franchise since moving to Tennessee in 1997. Brown played a full season only as a rookie.
With the 13th pick in the 2022 #NFLDraft, the Philadelphia Eagles select DT Jordan Davis.@LifeBrand_AI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/TuReuyMzOu— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 29, 2022
The 6-foot-6, 340-pound Davis has unique athleticism and speed for a massive athlete who can anchor the middle of the defensive line. Davis ran a 4.78 in the 40 at the combine. He'll join six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave on the interior line.
The Eagles moved up two spots, sending a fourth-round pick (No. 124) and two fifth-rounders (Nos. 164 and 166) to the Texans. They already shook up the first round earlier in the month, sending picks Nos. 16 and 19 and a sixth-rounder (No. 194) to the Saints for the 18th overall pick, a third-rounder (No. 101), a seventh-rounder (No. 237), a 2023 first-rounder and a 2024 second-rounder.