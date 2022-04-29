Philadelphia Eagles

NFL Draft round 1: Eagles draft Jordan Davis; trade 18th pick for Titans WR A.J. Brown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles acquired wide receiver A.J. Brown from Tennessee after swapping picks with Houston to move up and select Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis at No. 13 in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night.

The Eagles gave the Titans the 18th overall selection and a third-rounder (No. 101) for Brown, a 2020 Pro Bowl pick who has 185 receptions for 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns in three seasons.



Brown gives quarterback Jalen Hurts another playmaker at receiver, joining 2021 first-round pick DeVonta Smith. The Eagles also have Quez Watkins and Jalen Reagor, a 2020 first-round pick who hasn't lived up to his potential.

NFL Network reported the Eagles immediately agreed to give Brown a $100 million, four-year contract with $57 million guaranteed. Brown had been very active on social media wanting a new contract, and he was recently caught on video talking with Deebo Samuel, making it clear the Titans weren't going above $20 million a year. Brown was the 51st pick overall out of Mississippi in 2019, and he had been the best receiver drafted by the franchise since moving to Tennessee in 1997. Brown played a full season only as a rookie.



The 6-foot-6, 340-pound Davis has unique athleticism and speed for a massive athlete who can anchor the middle of the defensive line. Davis ran a 4.78 in the 40 at the combine. He'll join six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave on the interior line.

The Eagles moved up two spots, sending a fourth-round pick (No. 124) and two fifth-rounders (Nos. 164 and 166) to the Texans. They already shook up the first round earlier in the month, sending picks Nos. 16 and 19 and a sixth-rounder (No. 194) to the Saints for the 18th overall pick, a third-rounder (No. 101), a seventh-rounder (No. 237), a 2023 first-rounder and a 2024 second-rounder.



