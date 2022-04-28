NFL Draft: Every pick in the first round | Live updates

With the 13th pick in the 2022 #NFLDraft, the Philadelphia Eagles select DT Jordan Davis.@LifeBrand_AI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/TuReuyMzOu — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 29, 2022

Defense 1st, then offense at top of NFL draft, no early QBs

PHILADELPHIA -- The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is underway.The Philadelphia Eagles swapped picks with the Houston Texans to move up and select Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis at No. 13 in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night.The 6-foot-6, 340-pound Davis has unique athleticism and speed for a massive athlete who can anchor the middle of the defensive line. Davis ran a 4.78 in the 40 at the combine. He'll join six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave on the interior line.The Eagles moved up two spots, sending a fourth-round pick (No. 124) and two fifth-rounders (Nos. 164 and 166) to the Texans. They already shook up the first round earlier in the month, sending picks Nos. 16 and 19 and a sixth-rounder (No. 194) to the Saints for the 18th overall pick, a third-rounder (No. 101), a seventh-rounder (No. 237), a 2023 first-rounder and a 2024 second-rounder.Receiver Drake London of Southern California, built like a basketball player at 6-foot-5, 210, but truly a football guy, has been taken eighth overall by Atlanta.The Falcons, who traded veteran quarterback Matt Ryan to Indianapolis in this offseason, are weak at wideout. London joins pass-catching tight end Kyle Pitts, Atlanta's first choice of 2021, in offering versatility and a wide catch radius.Not considered a deep threat, he could wind up often in the slot. London had his '21 season shortened by a right ankle fracture.He is the first receiver taken in what is considered a very deep group at the position.___Evan Neal, a mammoth 6-foot-7, 335-pounder who has played both tackle positions at Alabama, is the second opening-round pick by the Giants. He's likely to fit right in with a line that has been a weakness in New York for years.Neal improved throughout his stay with the Crimson Tide, and his explosion off the snap is exemplary. He started 40 games and missed only one in his three-year career, which ended as an All-American.He joins edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oregon, whom the Giants took fifth overall.The Giants got this spot in a trade last year with Chicago, which took quarterback Justin Fields.___North Carolina State's Ikem Ekwonu, considered the premier blocker in this draft, has been selected sixth in the first round by quarterback-hungry Carolina.He is the first offensive player chosen. It's the first draft since 1991 that no player on offense went in the top five.Using long arms and mobility at 6-foot-4, 310 pounds, Ekwonu has been a team leader for the Wolfpack. He should start immediately at tackle for the Panthers - and whomever is their starting QB.Nicknamed "Ickey" after former Bengals running back Ickey Woods by a youth football coach, Ekwonu can get too aggressive at times and had 10 penalties in his career. He probably had three times as many pancake blocks.___Edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oregon will be bolstering the pass rush for the New York Giants after being chosen fifth overall in the NFL draft.Thibodeaux, whose burst off the ball is spectacular, is the fifth straight defensive player taken at the top of these selections. The 6-foot-5, 258-pound mainstay of the Ducks regressed a bit since a terrific freshman season, and dealt with injuries.But New York, which needs help on the offensive line, saw an opportunity for a disrupter on defense knowing there are plenty of blockers still available.___Ahmad Gardner is bringing the Sauce to the Big Apple.The Cincinnati cornerback, a major reason the Bearcats broke through into the College Football Playoff last season, has been selected fourth overall by the New York Jets. He wore a brash bejeweled necklace proclaiming his nickname, and even an accessorized chain with a bejeweled sauce bottle."I'm the best cornerback in this draft," Gardner noted this week. He went second behind LSU's Derek Stingley Jr., but the Jets certainly liked him, knowing Gardner did not allow a TD reception in his three-year college career.___Derek Stingley Jr., yet another outstanding defensive back from LSU, has been selected third overall by the Houston Texans.The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Stingley, who excels in man coverage, was an All-American as a freshman, but injuries, including to his foot in 2021, led to lesser numbers last season.Still, the grandson of former Patriots receiver Darryl Stingley, who was paralyzed in a 1978 preseason game, has been a coveted cornerback throughout this draft process.And the Texans need help everywhere.___Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson, a sack-master whose consistency and relentlessness helped the Wolverines to their first College Football Playoff, is the second overall pick in the NFL draft, by Detroit.Yes, Hutchinson is staying home as a pro.The 6-foot-6, 265-pound edge rusher, whose father Chris was a star player at Michigan in the 1990s, was the Heisman Trophy runner-up last season.He said this week in Las Vegas that he "couldn't wait until the process is over and I get back to ball." He'll do so for one of the league's worst teams in recent seasons.___Edge rusher Travon Walker of national champion Georgia, a dynamic playmaker combining speed and athleticism, is the first overall pick in the NFL draft by Jacksonville.The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Walker, who has some raw elements to his game but an extremely high ceiling for his skills, joins former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence as the second straight top overall selection by the Jaguars.Walker, one of several Bulldogs likely to be chosen in the opening round, was a one-year starter whose production (13 tackles for loss and 9 1/2 sacks) doesn't jump out because he was part of a deep rotation at Georgia. His talent level certainly impressed the Jaguars, the NFL's worst team the past two years.Commissioner Roger Goodell began the proceedings by estimating more than 100,000 fans were on hand at the theater built specifically for the draft. Walker was not in Las Vegas.___D-E-F-E-N-S-E, D-E-F-E-N-S-E.That sure was the chant at the outset of the NFL draft Thursday night, with the first five selections coming on that side of the ball, including edge rushers Travon Walker of national champion Georgia to Jacksonville and Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan to Detroit at Nos. 1 and 2.It's the first time in 31 years that no player on offense went in the opening five picks. So, naturally, the next five choices were on offense. And those kept coming: right through No. 12.But no quarterbacks, hardly a surprise in a draft rich with linemen, receivers and defensive backs.The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Walker, who has some raw elements to his game but an extremely high ceiling for his skills, joins former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence as the second straight top overall selection by the Jaguars. Walker was a one-year starter whose production (13 tackles for loss and 9 1/2 sacks) doesn't jump out because he was part of a deep rotation at Georgia. His talent level certainly impressed the Jaguars, the NFL's worst team the past two years."He's an athletic freak," Georgia defensive coordinator Will Muschamp told The Associated Press. "I swear to God he could line up at middle linebacker and go be fine. I would take him at No. 1 and not even blink."The Jaguars didn't blink.Commissioner Roger Goodell began the proceedings by estimating more than 100,000 fans were on hand at the theater built specifically for the draft. Walker was not in Las Vegas.Hutchinson, a sack-master whose consistency and relentlessness helped the Wolverines to their first College Football Playoff, is staying home as a pro. The 6-foot-6, 265-pounder whose father Chris was a star player at Michigan in the 1990s, was the Heisman Trophy runner-up last season."I always wanted to be at Detroit. I'm grateful to be a Lion," he said.Cornerbacks Derek Stingley Jr. and Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner went next, to the Texans and Jets, respectively.LSU's Stingley is the grandson of former Patriots receiver Darryl Stingley, who was paralyzed in a 1978 preseason game. Gardner, of Cincinnati, was a major reason the Bearcats broke through into the College Football Playoff last season. He wore a brash bejeweled necklace proclaiming his nickname, and even an accessorized chain with a bejeweled sauce bottle."I know I'm going to be a great teammate and I'm going to be a sponge, somebody that's able to take information from everyone and not feeling like I'm too good for anyone," Gardner said. "Just being a hard worker."The defensive run concluded with Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux to the New York Giants."I'm at this nirvana. I'm at peace," he said, noting that Hall of Famer Michael Strahan has been a mentor. "It's put up or shut up."When teams got around to the other side of the ball, they couldn't stop. It began with North Carolina State tackle Ikem Ekwonu to Carolina and Alabama tackle Evan Neal to the Giants. Both teams are needy, to say the least, up front."It feels good legacy-wise," Ekwonu said. "I knew this class would be special. It's really exciting."Atlanta, depleted of playmaking wide receivers, got Southern California's Drake London before Seattle went for tackle Charles Cross of Mississippi State. Then came three more wideouts: Garrett Wilson of Ohio State to the Jets and college teammate Chris Olave to New Orleans, which traded up with Washington for the 11th slot; and Alabama's Jameson Williams, coming off a serious knee injury, to Detroit, which moved up in a deal with division-rival Minnesota.Another Georgia standout, defensive tackle Jordan Davis, was taken by Philadelphia at 13 after yet another deal, getting matters back to the defensive side.Perhaps the biggest surprise early on was Baltimore trading top receiver Marquise Brown to Arizona for the 23rd spot. Until Philadelphia moments later acquired another solid wideout in A.J. Brown from Tennessee for the 18th pick.So the desire to add pass catchers didn't apply only to rookies, of which six were taken in the top 18. Penn State's Jahan Dotson joined the parade to Washington, then the Titans added Arkansas WR Treylon Burks with the pick acquired for A.J. Brown.