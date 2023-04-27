NFL Draft Guide: Philadelphia Eagles round-by-round order

"I wouldn't rule anything out. But I do think it would take Jalen Carter kind of sliding a little bit past that five and six picks for them to kind of get intrigued with the possibility of moving up," said ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The NFL never really stops, so the offseason continues with the draft starting Thursday night. You can watch all the action right here on 6abc.

The Philadelphia Eagles will be on the clock twice in the first round: No. 10 and No. 30.

The Carolina Panthers have the No. 1 overall pick and, as usual, a lot of the hype surrounds the quarterbacks. Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Kentucky's Will Levis and Florida's Anthony Richardson are among the coveted prospects.

At least one team has decided to address their quarterback situation by adding a veteran via trade. The New York Jets acquired veteran Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers earlier this week in a long-expected blockbuster deal that also has draft implications.

The Jets received Rodgers, the No. 15 overall pick and a fifth-rounder this year from the Packers. In exchange, Green Bay will get the 13th overall selection, a second-rounder (No. 42) and a sixth-rounder this year and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that can become a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65% of plays for New York this season.

Here's more to know ahead of the NFL draft:

When is the NFL Draft?

The draft is a three-day extravaganza in Kansas City, Missouri, starting Thursday night.

The first round begins at 8 p.m. ET on 6abc. The second and third rounds are on Friday starting at 7 p.m. on 6abc and the fourth through seventh rounds are on Saturday starting at 12 p.m.

When are the Eagles on the clock?

Round 1: No. 10

Round 1: No. 30

Round 2: No. 62

Round 3: No. 94

Round 7: No. 219

Round 7: No. 248

Will Eagles take a RB in the 1st round?

The Eagles might prefer to trade back, but why not take an elite runner/receiver who could help them win now? Football analyst Mel Kiper Jr. says it might go against the organization's philosophy to take a running back this high, but the fit is logical, whether it's at No. 10 or a few spots later. If it's not Robinson, I thought about tackle/guard Peter Skoronski (Northwestern).

FILE - Texas running back Bijan Robinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

Other possibilites

The Eagles could stay put in the first round or they can use the draft capital (No. 10 / No.30) to move up. If they do that, it's probably to add to the defensive line.

He was once considered a surefire top-five pick in this week's NFL draft, but Georgia's Jalen Carter's stock has been slipping thanks to a less-than-impressive Pro Day. And more importantly, legal troubles stemming from a fatal car crash that occurred in January.

Carter pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing.

The Eagles, as expected, are doing their due diligence on this top prospect.

"I think every decision is unique to the player and the situation and so we'll have every piece of information at our disposal and be ready to make a decision on anyone who has a situation that's maybe a little bit outside the norm," said GM Howie Roseman.

Negatives aside, Carter's upside could be huge. The defensive tackle out of Georgia is a beast: 6-foot, 3-inches, 314 pounds. He can stop the run, get to the quarterback, a complete disruptive force on defense.

Keep in mind if the Eagles want them, they may have to move up to get him.

"I wouldn't rule anything out. But I do think it would take Jalen Carter kind of sliding a little bit past that five and six picks for them to kind of get intrigued with the possibility of moving up," said ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay.

Mock Draft

Everyone is pretty much asking the same questions about the NFL draft. See how AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi believes the draft could unfold in the updated NFL Mock Draft.

Who has the top picks?

The Panthers have the No. 1 pick in the draft after making a trade with the Chicago Bears.

After that, the Houston Texans select at No. 2, while the Arizona Cardinals are No. 3. The Indianapolis Colts (No. 4) and Seattle Seahawks (No. 5) round out the top 5.

The Panthers are expected to take a quarterback with the top selection. The candidates include Young, Stroud, Levis and Richardson.

Quiet Thursday

Not every team has a draft pick in the first round. The Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers will sit the first night out unless they make a trade.

Four of the five teams are out of the first round because of trades. The one exception is the Dolphins. The NFL punished the franchise by taking away its 2023 first-round and 2024 third-round picks after a probe found the team tampered with quarterback Tom Brady and coach Sean Payton.

Big Draft for TEs, RBs?

The most loaded position in this draft might just be tight end. The record for tight ends drafted in the first round is three, most recently done in 2017. There is a chance that gets broken and more tight ends go in the first round than wideouts.

Notre Dame's Michael Mayer, Utah's Dalton Kincaid, Georgia's Darnell Washington and Oregon State's Luke Musgrave all have their fans and could be among those selected Thursday night.

The draft could also be a semi-renaissance for the running back spot. Texas' Bijan Robinson is one of the most coveted prospects at his position in the past decade. Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs, Texas A &M's Devon Achane, UCLA's Zach Charbonnet and Tulane's Tyjae Spears are also talented prospects.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi and AP College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo contributed to this report.