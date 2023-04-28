Philadelphia Eagles 2023 NFL Draft Ppicks for every round

The Birds will be on the clock twice in the first round: No. 10 and No. 30.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Philadelphia Eagles are scheduled to make six of the draft's 259 picks, beginning with the No. 10 selection of the first round on Thursday night.

Here's the full round-by-round order for this year's draft:

Round 1: No. 10

Round 1: No. 30

Round 2: No. 62

Round 3: No. 66 (From Cardnials)

Round 7: No. 219

Round 7: No. 248

Will Eagles take a RB in the 1st round?

The Eagles might prefer to trade back, but why not take an elite runner/receiver who could help them win now? Football analyst Mel Kiper Jr. says it might go against the organization's philosophy to take a running back this high, but the fit is logical, whether it's at No. 10 or a few spots later. If it's not Robinson, I thought about tackle/guard Peter Skoronski (Northwestern).

FILE - Texas running back Bijan Robinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

Other possibilites

The Eagles could stay put in the first round or they can use the draft capital (No. 10 / No.30) to move up. If they do that, it's probably to add to the defensive line.

He was once considered a surefire top-five pick in this week's NFL draft, but Georgia's Jalen Carter's stock has been slipping thanks to a less-than-impressive Pro Day. And more importantly, legal troubles stemming from a fatal car crash that occurred in January.

Carter pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing.

The Eagles, as expected, are doing their due diligence on this top prospect.

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter watches as players warm up on the field before the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

"I think every decision is unique to the player and the situation and so we'll have every piece of information at our disposal and be ready to make a decision on anyone who has a situation that's maybe a little bit outside the norm," said GM Howie Roseman.

Negatives aside, Carter's upside could be huge. The defensive tackle out of Georgia is a beast: 6-foot, 3-inches, 314 pounds. He can stop the run, get to the quarterback, a complete disruptive force on defense.

Keep in mind if the Eagles want them, they may have to move up to get him.

"I wouldn't rule anything out. But I do think it would take Jalen Carter kind of sliding a little bit past that five and six picks for them to kind of get intrigued with the possibility of moving up," said ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay.

Quiet Thursday

Not every team has a draft pick in the first round. The Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers will sit the first night out unless they make a trade.

Four of the five teams are out of the first round because of trades. The one exception is the Dolphins. The NFL punished the franchise by taking away its 2023 first-round and 2024 third-round picks after a probe found the team tampered with quarterback Tom Brady and coach Sean Payton.

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi and AP College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo contributed to this report.